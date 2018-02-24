India to become first to introduce male contraceptive

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: India is set to become the first country in the world to introduce a male birth control injection following the completion of phase 3 clinical trials.

“India is the only country to reach this far in clinical trials of male contraceptive medicine,” said Prof NK Lohiya, president of Indian Society for the Study of Reproduction and Fertility (ISSR), on Friday.

In the inaugural of World Congress on Reproductive Health and the annual meet of ISSR in the city on Friday, Lohiya said in the last four decades, scientists from across the world attempted to develop male contraceptives, but only India has the distinction of reaching the stage of clinical trials. “India tremendously contributed in the field of reproductive health,” he said.

Top reproductive health specialists from across India are taking part in the meeting, which will focus on reviewing advances in the field of reproductive health, identifying emerging challenges and discussions to frame appropriate strategies for family planning, infertility and assisted reproduction.