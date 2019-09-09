India to host first SCO conference on military medicine

By | Published: 7:30 pm

New Delhi: India will host the first conference on military medicine for member nations of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi later this week.

It will be the first military co-operation event to be organised in India under the SCO after it joined the organisation in 2017.

The two-day conference on military medicine will be held on September 12 and 13 in accordance with the SCO Defence Co-operation Plan 2019-20.

A defence ministry official said the meeting will be conducted by the Indian armed forces under the aegis of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

“The primary objectives of the conference are to share best practices in the field of military medicine, build capacities and overcome common challenges,” said an official.

The Indian armed forces will demonstrate the Rapid Action Medical Team and organise a guided tour for delegations of military medicine experts from various participating member nations to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

The delegations will also discuss issues including rendering of combat medical support, humanitarian assistance during disasters and measures to improve patient safety.

India’s neighbours Nepal and Sri Lanka will also participate in the conference as dialogue partners. The two nations will be sending their delegations of experts to the conference.