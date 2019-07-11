India to lodge protest with Bangladesh after BSF jawan injured

By | Published: 3:59 pm 4:12 pm

Hyderabad: A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured critically when cattle smugglers who were attempting to smuggle cattle, hurled crude bombs at a BSF team that challenged them.The BSF constable Anisur Rehman’s right hand was blown off and he suffered severe shrapnel injuries in the bomb attacks launched by the smugglers near Border Out Post-Angrail near Bangaon, manned by 64 Bn BSF, in 24 Parganas (North) district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Following this development, the BSF top brass has decided to lodge a strong protest with its counterpart Border Guards of Bangladesh urging the latter to check the infiltration of transborder criminals of their country into India. The BSF Field Formations have also been asked to adopt ‘aggressive posture against trans-boorder criminals”.

According to a BSF spokesman the smugglers, numbering over 25, were equipped with country made bombs, Dahas, Hasia, Sticks, High beam torches etc. The BSF troops deployed on the International Boundary (IB) intercepted and challenged them when their suspicious movements of taking away the cattle into Bangladesh with the support of their Indian accomplices.

They were observed approximately 200 meters inside the Indian territory near BP NO.17/125. The intruders encircled the BSF Constable Anisur Rehman and directed high beam light on the Constable and lobbed one powerful country made bomb at him. The alert Constable Rehman fired one round of non-lethal PAG gun at the smugglers. Subsequently, smugglers lobbed another country made bomb towards him which blasted on his right hand. Consequently, due to blast, the right hand of the constable was blown up. Many pellets of bomb also pierced through his body affecting his lungs, liver and stomach.

In the meantime, the BSF troops stationed nearby rushed to the spot and smugglers managed to escape leaving behind cattle under cover of darkness and high growth of wild grass. Later Constable Anisur Rehman was evacuated to Govt Hospital in Bangaon and further shifted for specialized treatment to Medica Hospital, Kolkata. The right hand of the constable had to be amputated.Intelligence reports indicated that one Bangladeshi smuggler had sustained injury but he managed to flee to Bangladesh.