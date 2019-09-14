India to offer 1,000 PhD fellowships to ASEAN students at IITs

By | Published: 7:30 pm

New Delhi: In a major step to boost relations with ASEAN countries and increase people-to-people ties, the Government has decided to offer 1,000 PhD fellowships to ASEAN students at IITs in India.

The programme will be launched on Monday jointly by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Head of missions of ASEAN countries, senior officials of ministries of External Affairs and Human Resource Development, Directors of all 23 IITs, Chairman of UGC and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog would attend the event.

The admission portal for this programme is being executed by IIT Delhi.

The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises of Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam.