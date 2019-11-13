India, U.S tri-services exercise ‘Tiger Triumph’ begins in Visakhapatnam

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: Indian and U.S. armed forces kicked off the inaugural exercise ‘Tiger Triumph’ on Wednesday with the arrival of USS Germantown (LSD 42).

“Military collaboration between India and the U.S. is a result of growing, high-level trust and consistent effort to broaden the ways in which we can work together,” said U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.

Tiger Triumph, which stands for tri-services India U.S. amphibious exercise, is scheduled from November 13 to 21, near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. The training events will enhance U.S.-India military-to-military relations and hone individual and small-unit skills in humanitarian assistance and disaster response. It also includes staff-planning events as well as field training that simulates moving a humanitarian assistance/disaster relief force from ship to shore.

“Exercise Tiger Triumph gives us the opportunity for professional and cultural exchanges at all levels that expand common ground and demonstrate the strength of the U.S.-India relationship,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dana Demer, Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force Commander.

More than 500 U.S. marines and sailors, and about 1,200 Indian soldiers, sailors, and airmen will participate in the nine-day exercise, which will also include the INS Jalashwa (L41) and Germantown.

Additionally, U.S. and Indian forces will embark their counterparts’ ships during the transit from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada to become familiar with each other’s procedures and techniques. The underway period will include visit, board, search, and seizure training, live-fire drills, ship maneuvers, and landings by Indian helicopters on the Germantown’s flight deck.

“Knowing how to respond to complex humanitarian emergencies and natural disasters is an essential skill that can save lives and protect our communities,” said Ambassador Juster. “Knowing how to respond together, with coordinated capabilities delivered quickly and effectively by both the Indian and U.S. armed forces, is even better.”

Exercise Tiger Triumph activities will improve the ability of the U.S. and India to operate together to meet a range of challenges. “In addition to hosting exercises like Tiger Triumph, this region of India has become a hub of U.S.-Indian defense manufacturing and joint innovation,” said Consul General Joel Reifman.

