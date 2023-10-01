Sunday, Oct 1, 2023
Dubbaka BJP MLA’s followers found distributing saris, umbrellas to woo voters

Consumers face setback as commercial LPG cylinder price soars by Rs 209

Muhammad Muizzu wins Maldives Presidential Elections, calls for Abdulla Yameen’s release

Vande Bharat Express trains to get ready for next trip in 14 minutes

Rewind: Navigating, nurturing farmers’ resilience

HCA elections to be held on October 20

Govt school student from Telangana gets patent for his invention

Telangana is all set to become a new home for Godrej group: KTR

Latest News

Hyderabad

Soon, Financial Services course for engineering students in Telangana

Cartoon

Cartoon: September 30, 2023

India

Education Today

web stories

Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000

Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao

GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF

Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world

Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket

Telangana

Youngster killed in road accident in Suryapet

Editorials

Sports

Asian Games: Indian skaters fail to capture medals in 1000 m sprint final

Andhra Pradesh

Videos

Karnataka Bandh Successful In Bengaluru | Cauvery Water Protest | Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu

Skanda Review | Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela, Boyapati Srinu, Thaman | Telangana Today

Backstory Of Cauvery River Dispute Between Karnataka And Tamil Nadu

Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra And Immersion At Tank Bund | Hyderabad

MS Swaminathan Passed Away | Father Of India’s Green Revolution

Zealandia: Earth’s New Continent | Eighth Continent | Telangana Today

Chandramukhi 2 Review | Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, MM Keeravani | Telangana Today

Tesla Optimus Humanoid Robot – Latest Updates

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Highlights: Glenn Maxwell Defeated India With 4-Wicket Haul

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Highlights: Another Chase, Another 50 For Virat Kohli

Entertainment

Samantha shares holiday snaps with a Message: ‘Rise and Shine, Wicked One’

Business

Gadgets

Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14’s on Day 1

ViewPoint

Science & Technology

Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle

World

