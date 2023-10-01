Sunday, Oct 1, 2023
Dubbaka BJP MLA’s followers found distributing saris, umbrellas to woo voters
Consumers face setback as commercial LPG cylinder price soars by Rs 209
Muhammad Muizzu wins Maldives Presidential Elections, calls for Abdulla Yameen’s release
Vande Bharat Express trains to get ready for next trip in 14 minutes
Rewind: Navigating, nurturing farmers’ resilience
HCA elections to be held on October 20
Govt school student from Telangana gets patent for his invention
Telangana is all set to become a new home for Godrej group: KTR
Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in old city in view of Milad-un-Nabi juloos on Sunday
Hyderabad: Solar roof cycling track to be thrown open on October 1
RBI extends deadline to deposit Rs. 2000 note till October 7
Karnataka government levying election tax to fund Telangana Congress, says KTR
Asian Games: Sarabjot, Divya settle for silver medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event
Electoral bonds are ‘legalised bribery’, says Chidambaram
Hyderabad FC starts ISL 2023-24 against East Bengal at Salt Lake stadium
Karnataka Bandh Successful In Bengaluru | Cauvery Water Protest | Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu
Samantha shares holiday snaps with a Message: ‘Rise and Shine, Wicked One’
6 mins ago
Global acceptance of Taliban depends on respecting women’s rights: US Envoy
14 mins ago
Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns incident involving Indian High Commissioner
21 mins ago
Asian Games: Indian skaters fail to capture medals in 1000 m sprint final
29 mins ago
Samarpan Lama from Pune wins India’s Best Dancer 3, earns Rs 15 lakh prize
36 mins ago
Hyderabad
Soon, Financial Services course for engineering students in Telangana
This monsoon across Telangana marked by delayed onset, intense heat and record rains
SBI wealth hub launched at Secunderabad
Hyderabad: Retired civil servants heap praise on BR Ambedkar Secretariat
Five-year-old-boy kidnapped at Secunderabad railway station rescued by GRP
Govt school student from Telangana gets patent for his invention
Indian Railways to implement ’14-Minutes Miracle’ scheme in Vande Bharat Express trains
Dalit Bandhu to be implemented on saturation mode in Sathupalli constituency, Bonakal: KTR
PM Modi to virtually flag off train service between Krishna to Kacheguda
Hyderabad: Tahsildar arrested by ACB for disproportionate assets
Hyderabad: Minor girl sexually assaulted by two persons
OU receives ISO certification in various domains
Hyderabad: Man ends life over harassment from online loan app executives
Telangana is all set to become a new home for Godrej group: KTR
Cartoon
Cartoon: September 30, 2023
India
Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns incident involving Indian High Commissioner
21 mins ago
Congress accuses Himanta of political vendetta for exposing land deals
59 mins ago
People of Bengal are ready for fight in Delhi: TMC MP Susmita Dev over MGNREGA protest
1 hour ago
Sengol replica at Allahabad Museum draws visitors in numbers
1 hour ago
NC Joins INDIA Bloc, Ladakh in seat-sharing talks: Omar Abdullah
2 hours ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
4 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
4 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
4 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
4 months ago
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Youngster killed in road accident in Suryapet
Dubbaka BJP MLA’s followers found distributing saris, umbrellas to woo voters
Soon, Financial Services course for engineering students in Telangana
This monsoon across Telangana marked by delayed onset, intense heat and record rains
SICA management committee members elected
State level junior athletic competitions start in Karimnagar
Editorials
Editorial: Ageing India
2 days ago
Editorial: Architect of Green Revolution
3 days ago
Editorial: Time for a political solution
4 days ago
Editorial: Gateway to disaster
5 days ago
Sports
Asian Games: Indian skaters fail to capture medals in 1000 m sprint final
Asian Games: Jyothi Yarraji fails to qualify for final; Amlan Borgohain reaches semi-final in 200m
Aditya Dhopaokar knocked out by S. Hassan Baiqara Rasooli in Asian Games Kurash
Inter Miami’s uncertainty with injured Lionel Messi’s participation
Lionel Messi misses another Inter Miami match with leg injury
Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters semifinals of men’s 200m race
Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Polls: Kurukshetra battle between YSRC and scamsters, says CM Jagan
2 hours ago
SIMBEX 23 concludes in Singapore
14 hours ago
TDP makes ‘noise’ in novel protest over Chandrababu’s arrest
15 hours ago
AP CID serves notice to Nara Lokesh Inner Ring Road case
17 hours ago
Railways MoS visits Vizag station
20 hours ago
Concern over failure to protect Buddhist sites in AP
20 hours ago
Wife of Chandrababu Naidu will observe one-day fast on October 2 to protest against arrest
21 hours ago
Videos
Karnataka Bandh Successful In Bengaluru | Cauvery Water Protest | Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu
Skanda Review | Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela, Boyapati Srinu, Thaman | Telangana Today
Backstory Of Cauvery River Dispute Between Karnataka And Tamil Nadu
Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra And Immersion At Tank Bund | Hyderabad
MS Swaminathan Passed Away | Father Of India’s Green Revolution
Zealandia: Earth’s New Continent | Eighth Continent | Telangana Today
Chandramukhi 2 Review | Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, MM Keeravani | Telangana Today
Tesla Optimus Humanoid Robot – Latest Updates
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Highlights: Glenn Maxwell Defeated India With 4-Wicket Haul
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Highlights: Another Chase, Another 50 For Virat Kohli
Entertainment
Samantha shares holiday snaps with a Message: ‘Rise and Shine, Wicked One’
Samarpan Lama from Pune wins India’s Best Dancer 3, earns Rs 15 lakh prize
Varun Dhawan Shares Funny Traffic Jam Moment on Instagram Stories
Raja Kumari takes ‘The Bridge World Tour’ from Hyderabad to LA
Salman Khan looks dapper at Kalina Private Jet Terminal
Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ clocks one year
Business
Maruti Suzuki to file reply to show cause notice from GST Authority
3 hours ago
RBI extends deadline to deposit Rs. 2000 note till October 7
16 hours ago
Government raises windfall tax on domestic crude oil amid soaring prices
22 hours ago
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Prime members get early access on October 8
22 hours ago
Gadgets
Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14’s on Day 1
Global wearable tech market to surpass $290 bn in 2030: Report
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
ViewPoint
Opinion: A future with biofuels
2 days ago
Opinion: Drive SDGs from grassroots
3 days ago
Opinion: Women’s quota Bill undermines merit
4 days ago
Opinion: Active politics and social work are symbiotic
5 days ago
Opinion: G20 and the evolving world order
6 days ago
Opinion: I.N.D.I.A’s best bet
7 days ago
Opinion: Why slowing China worries West
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle
Loneliness blur line between real and fictional people: Study
Airtel now has over 50 million unique 5G customers
WhatsApp plans to replace green checkmark with blue one for verified channels
Facebook, X, and YouTube Pages Top ‘Right to be Forgotten’ delistings on Google
Meta, Ray-Ban come up with Sci-fi movie-like smart glasses with live streaming to FB, Instagram
World
Global acceptance of Taliban depends on respecting women’s rights: US Envoy
14 mins ago
Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns incident involving Indian High Commissioner
21 mins ago
UN to vote on resolution to authorise 1-year deployment of armed force to help Haiti fight gangs
2 hours ago
Muhammad Muizzu wins Maldives Presidential Elections, calls for Abdulla Yameen’s release
2 hours ago
