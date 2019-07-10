India vs New Zealand: Play resumes at Old Trafford

By | Published: 3:21 pm

London: The first semifinal between India and New Zealand, which was hit by rain at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, resumed at 3 pm (IST) at the overnight score of 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. It was for the first time a semifinal match in a World Cup went into the second day and played on a reserve day.

As per the ICC rules, New Zealand will play complete the quota of 50 overs and India will begin the chase in the stipulated overs. Although the weathermen have predicted a light and gentle breeze but if there are rains, then the Duckworth-Lewis method will come into play.

If the game is again interrupted by rain, India will be set a target in 20 overs. In case of washout India will advance to the final as the team finished higher on the points table.

