India-WI first T20 ticket sale from Friday

Hyderabad: Speaking for the first time after assuming office as Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Mohd Azharuddin said it would be a different experience for him as an administrator when the city hosts the first T20 international match between India and West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on December 6.

“We have made all arrangements to conduct the match smoothly, and the sale of tickets will commence from Friday,’’ the former Indian captain said. The tickets will be available on eventsnow.com. “The cricket enthusiasts can also buy tickets at a counter that will be set up at the Gymkhana from Friday. The counter will be open from 10 am to 6 pm. The stadium has the capacity of 39,200.’’ While the lowest ticket price is Rs 800 (north pavilion terrace), the highest is 12,500 (south pavilion east ground floor).

