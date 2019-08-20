‘India will soon have 100 GMs’

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: The first international Grand Master Chess Open Tournament in Telangana began at Hotel Marriott with a symbolic match between Russian Grand Master Savchenko Boris and All India Chess Federation Bharath Singh Chauhan on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chauhan said India has become the powerhouse of Grand Masters. “Currently we have 64 Grand Masters in India. In next three years, we will cross 100. India is a country of Grand Masters,” he said.

“Telangana has produced four Grand Masters so far. There should be a tournament like this every year in Hyderabad,” he added.

The tournament is organised by Tetrasoft India, in collaboration with South Mumbai Chess Academy, Indian Chess School and Telangana State Chess Association.