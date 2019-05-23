India wins yet again, says Modi as trends show BJP victory

By | Published: 6:00 pm 6:01 pm

New Delhi: “India wins yet again,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the BJP was heading for a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which he attributed to the ‘sabka vishwas’ (trust of everyone).

Modi also said a strong and inclusive India will be built by its people. “Sabka sath + Sabka Vikas + Sabka Vishwas Vijai Bharat (taking everyone along, development for all, trust of all is equal to victorious India). Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat,” he tweeted.

His remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appeared set to retain power with a greater majority. According to the trends, the BJP was leading on over 301 seats out of 542 seats.