Indiajoy digital festival in Hyderabad from Nov 20

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: IT Minister K T Rama Rao will inaugurate Indiajoy digital entertainment festival being held at HICC, Madhapur, from November 20 to 23.

As many as 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the four-day event, which is supported by the State government. More than 400 foreign delegates from 50 plus countries are to attend the event that will boost Hyderabad’s visibility in the global VFX, Toons, gaming and entertainment industry, while exploring huge India market as well as markets in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets.

A series of world-class events including India Game Developer Conference, Desi Toons, VFX Summit, Indywood film Market, InfluencerCon, Investor-Publisher Connect NODWIN E-Sports arena, Facebook, OTT Pulse and the Indiajoy music fest will also be conducted.

Indiajoy is an aggregator platform bringing together prestigious international events at one place to unfold opportunities for investors, corporations, studios, content developers, consumers, hardware manufacturers and students through a series of networking, trade exhibitions, product launches, B2B and B2C events.

Participating in the curtain raiser event of Indiajoy at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Madhapur here on Thursday, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman T Papi Reddy said the animation industry was growing considerably for the last few years. He said the State government would extend necessary support to the industry and added the event would provide a platform for students to gain more information about the animation industry and opportunities available in it.

According to Reddy, creativity through animation has a lot of impact on various sections of the society. The animation industry has been growing considerably for the last few years and has been influencing all walks of life.

“Those interested in animation, gaming and allied fields have bright future if they pursue animation as a career,” he said. Stating that the government has been encouraging animation industry, Reddy said the TSCHE and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University were also promoting animation related courses to help students.

‘Hyd will be hub for animation industry’

Hyderabad: Animation sector was becoming a new growth curve, observed Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Kavita Daryani Rao here on Thursday.

The State government came out with a policy a couple of years ago to recognise the sector. It came up with a plan to take forward the sector in a meaningful way and to make the city a hub for all these activities, she said at the curtain-raiser event of Indiajoy at Shilpa Kala Vedika here.

“For several important films, animation and VHF work was done in Hyderabad. This kind of activity is happening in a few other cities. But the State government is proactively taking an important step forward to make the city a hub for animation industry,” she said.

According to Dr Kavita, there is going to be lot of opportunities in animation studios, film production houses, TV channels, educational institutions, e-commerce establishments and research institutions in future. The statistics for the next five years projected a high growth rate and there is going to be more job opportunities in traditionally understood areas which are associated with media and entertainment of which animation is an integral part.

“We are also trying to equip ourselves through various initiatives,” she said adding that the governments in other States especially Karnataka and West Bengal also understood the importance of this sector. The Central government was also not far behind in encouraging the industry. It tied up with Canada to give an impetus to the sector. “As several changes are happening in the sector, we are trying to cope up with it to have different skill sets,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter