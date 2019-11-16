Indiajoy to shed light on OTT with debute event in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: The first edition of OTT Pulse (Over the Top Media Services) will see content creators, industry experts, senior media executives and leading digital platforms showcase and discuss their opportunities, challenges and strategies.

Organised as a part of Indiajoy 2019, India’s largest Media and Digital Entertainment Event, in partnership with Green Gold Animation, OTT Pulse will delver into the world of creating and distributing truly personalised content.

The one-day event on November 20 will have multiple panels and keynotes spread over the day which will include representation from the leading digital platforms.

Taking the stage will be panelists from leading OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Viu, VOOT and ZEE5 among others.

Bharath Laxmipati, Senior vice president, Green Gold Animation said the format of the event will focus on showcasing the leading digital platforms and their approach and tactics so far in a space that is arguable the most volatile and accessible to the audience today.

“With panelists that include senior media executives, artists and directors, the event will aim to capture a holistic view of the industry from the perspectives of all stakeholders of the digital industry,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.