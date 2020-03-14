Indian-Americans confused over New Delhi’s travel restrictions

By | Published: 4:28 pm 6:04 pm

Washington: There was widespread confusion among hundreds of the Indian-Americans across the US due the government in New Delhi’s decision to suspend all existing visas, except those of officials and diplomats, till April 15, a media report said.

The visa free travel facility for OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card holders has also been suspended until April 15.

The curbs that went into effect Friday onward at the ports of departure have altered the travel plans for many in the US, The American Bazaar said in the report on Friday.

New Jersey based Dipti Patel told The American Bazaar: “I have my cousin in California whose H-1B visa got denied recently. The couple are all set to travel back, but their baby is a US citizen and they do not know what course of action the Indian government would take in such as case.

“They have been calling the embassy with their case for a day now, but haven’t yet got a conclusive solution to their dilemma.”

For the Kumar family in Ohio, the coronavirus panic has brought along another unexpected worry.

The family had planned to travel to India this coming weekend long back.

While the family is on a visa in the US and do not require an Indian visa to technically travel, their anxiety was about their toddler who is a US citizen.

The best bet for the family, according to friends and relatives, was to cancel all travel plans at least for now.

While Kumars would only lose some money in the process, the Shah family in New Jersey is facing another difficulty, said The American Bazaar report.

Their visiting elderly parents were to travel back to India soon, but it was now too risky to send them on a transatlantic flight over fears of contracting the virus.

The Shahs were puzzled as their parents’ limit of six month stay on the B1/B2 visa was expiring later this month.

The family has consulting attorneys on how to go about it and whether the extension in any way would reflect negatively in their visa record in the future.