Indian Army bodybuilders excel

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: Havildar Th Dayanand Singh won a gold medal in 100kg weight category in the 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship held at Jeju Island in South Korea from November 5 to 11.

Meanwhile, Havildar Rama Murthy of Army Ordnance Corps (Indian Army Node) clinched a silver medal in 55kg Weight category to become the first Indian Army bodybuilder (55 kg category) to win a silver medal in World level Bodybuilding Championship.

Havildar Anuj Kumar Taliyan from Madras Sappers won gold in the 100+kg weight category. Lieutenant Colonel Srinivasa Rao who was the manager of the team said they won 6 gold, 13 silver and 5 bronze medals. Srinivasa Rao has also achieved the International Judge License. The Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) won 2 Gold and 1 Silver medals in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.