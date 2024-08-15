Indian Army honors Captain Deepak Singh, fallen hero in Doda encounter

By ANI Published Date - 15 August 2024, 09:40 AM

Jammu: A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jammu on August 15 to pay tribute to Captain Deepak Singh of the Indian Army, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, GOC White Knight Corps laid a wreath to pay homage to Capt Deepak Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain, present on the occasion, also paid their respects and tribute to the killed soldier.

Capt Deepak Singh was killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday. On Thursday, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff and all ranks of the Indian Army saluted the supreme sacrifice of Capt Deepak Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty in J&K and expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Following the killing of the Army officer, former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir targeted the Centre.

Mehbooba Mufti posted on X on Wednesday, “The endless cycle of violence and mayhem in J-K continues to devour the lives of innocents despite tall claims of normalcy by the administration. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Omar Abdullah said, “It is highly unfortunate that the situation in some parts of Jammu region has been allowed to deteriorate like this.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday convened an important meeting on the “rising” terror-related incidents in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per officials, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of Military Operations-Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and heads of the security-related agencies were present in the meeting.

In recent months, Jammu has seen an increase in terror attacks, including an assault on an army convoy in Kathua and skirmishes in Doda and Udhampur.