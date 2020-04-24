Indian Army man airlifted from Afghanistan to Hyderabad for surgery

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old logistics engineer of the Indian Army, who was airlifted from Afghanistan on Tuesday night and admitted at Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad, successfully underwent hip replacement surgery.

The procedure was led by a team of experts including senior orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Ram Mohan Reddy Venuthurla and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Nitish Bhan.

The logistic engineer, who is posted in Afghanistan had a fall about three weeks ago and suffered a fracture in the right hip. He was not able to get best healthcare support in Afghanistan nor could he be shifted out of the war-torn nation because India stopped all international and domestic flights to prevent further spread of Covid-19 virus.

Commenting on the condition of the patient, Dr.Reddy said the patient suffered a hip fracture three weeks back and was admitted to the Continental Hospitals on April 21 after being airlifted from Afghanistan. “Considerable time has lapsed since he suffered the fracture. We investigated him thoroughly and the hip-replacement surgery was done successfully by the team. The surgical team took all the necessary safety measure like wearing PPEs, N95 face masks as part of infection control,” he said.

