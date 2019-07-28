Indian blind cricket team thrash Jamaica by 10 wicket in 2nd T20I

By | Published: 2:39 pm

Kingston: Indian blind cricket team defeated Jamaica by 10 wickets in the second T20I match to win the two-match T20I series here on Saturday.

Jamaica opted to bat first after winning the toss and crumbled to 9/3 after the conclusion of two overs as India’s Deepak Malik took three wickets in the second over.

However, Gregory Stewart and Graham put 113 runs on the scoreboard for the fourth wicket, giving hosts a good momentum. Their partnership powered Jamaica to post a respectable total of 147 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Chasing a target of 148 runs, India got off to a furious start and continued the momentum throughout.

India opener Sunil Ramesh, who was accompanied by Ajay (30*), single-handedly provided victory to India as he played an unbeaten knock of 101 runs off just 40 deliveries.

Jamaica bowlers failed to take any wicket and consequently, faced a 10-wicket defeat. Moreover, India chased down the target in just 8.5 over.

With this, India whitewashed Jamaica in both three-match ODI and two-match T20I series.

Brief Scores: India 149/0 (Sunil Ramesh 101*, Ajay 30*) defeated Jamaica 147/6 (Stewart 51*, Graham 32) by 10 wickets.