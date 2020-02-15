Indian buildings going green

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Green adoption is maturing in India. The country today boasts more than 1,400 LEED-certified buildings that include schools, hospitals, offices, residential buildings and more. The sustainability aspect is prominently covering parameters such as energy, water, waste management, carbon footprint and human experience.

India ranks fourth after the US, Canada and China. Though penetration of green in the country is just over double digit, India has done well in the last few years. There are a plenty of building stocks which have the potential to go green. There is a lot of interest from both internal and external investors to invest in green in India. There are enough working professionals in this space for the nation to go green.

India is also uniquely positioned to become the manufacturing hub to make green materials not only for the country but rest of the world.

Towards sustainability

Explaining the trend, Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, MD, APAC and Middle East, Green Business Certification Inc, told Telangana Today, “India, which started its sustainability measures through commercial buildings, has seen consistency in growth in green adoption. Now the adoption is going beyond commercial buildings with sectors such as manufacturing, data centres, retail outlets, malls, metro stations and airports going green. IT campuses, SEZs, academic institutions have also started developing green buildings. Communities and cities are also going green.”

He added, “Those buildings which were not green at the design stage are going for retrofitting to go green across the asset classes. A lot of technologies are helping to track data that are helping towards the transformation of buildings to become sustainable.”

Buildings that are LEED-certified create healthier spaces for people, as well as use less energy and water, reduce air pollution, provide cleaner air indoors and save money for businesses and families. They also generate fewer emissions compared to traditional buildings-not only during the construction stage but also after they are occupied and throughout the entire lifecycle of a building. Social equity has also become an important driver for LEED.

Regional patterns

He added, State governments are realising that policies to encourage green buildings are vital and are supporting through incentives and fast-tracking the buildings that are going green. Centre is also encouraging States to encourage incentives for green buildings.

Buildings are now aiming to go for ‘net zero’ on the waste being generated. Manufacturing sector has realised that it has to reduce both its energy and water bills, while also creating waste water treatment facilities, for recycle and reuse. Pharma, food, personal care, textiles and garment manufacturers are keen on making their buildings green and go for LEED certifications.

On the regional adoption of green practices, he said, “Tier-2 and tier-3 cities are picking up across India. GBCI has also ensured that consultants are available in smaller cities so that developers and organisations can go green. Though big ticket properties are not coming in the smaller towns, but soon these locations are going to see momentum.”

