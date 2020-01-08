Indian businessman dies during holiday in Dubai

By | Published: 1:36 pm

Dubai: An Indian businessman died during a holiday in Dubai, a media report said.

The body of Nem Chand Jain will be flown home on the return flight he had booked for his 62nd birthday on Wednesday, the Gulf News report said.

Jain, a grandfather of four and a businessman from Punjab, and his wife, Rosy, came to Dubai on January 2 as part of a group of 18 other people from different parts of India, said the trip’s organiser.

The organiser told Gulf News on Tuesday that Nem Chand complained of uneasiness on Sunday afternoon when he was swimming in a pool at a Dubai hotel where the group stayed.

“He came out of the pool saying he felt tired and uneasy. His wife urged him to go along with her to the room and have some tea. But he couldn’t go up. Before reaching the stairs, he collapsed.

“This was Nem Chand’s first trip abroad. He was very excited about it. He loved Dubai and wanted to settle down here,” the organiser added.