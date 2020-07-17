Indian caught trying to cross border to meet Pakistani girlfriend

By | Published: 7:30 pm 7:37 pm

Hyderabad: In what appears to be a Bollywood style cross border love story, a 20-year-old youngster was caught by BSF Gujarat personnel on Thursday, just 1.5 kilometres from the Indo-Pak international border, when he was trying to cross over, reportedly to meet his girlfriend on the other side.

The youngster, identified as Siddiqui Mohammad Zishan, was found in a dehydrated condition near Dholavira in Kutch District. BSF officials said he was trying to cross the Rann of Kutch with the help of Google Maps to reach the border and cross over to Pakistan to meet his girlfriend, whom he had met on Facebook.

The young man revealed that he was from Osmanabad in Maharashtra and had travelled nearly 1,200 kilometres in the hope of meeting the girl, who apparently lives in Shah Faisal town in Karachi. Their Facebook friendship, according to him, had gradually blossomed into love.

Even as the BSF personnel were trying to find out more from him, they got an alert from the Gujarat Police, who had in turn passed on an alert from the Maharashtra Police about the missing complaint filed by Zishan’s parents. They also found that he had traveled on his motorbike from Maharashtra, and had abandoned it just before moving towards the border. They then found an ATM card, Aadhaar and PAN card which helped them in confirming his identity.

The youngster, who told the BSF personnel that he had fallen unconscious for nearly two hours during his trip through the Rann, one of the largest salt deserts in the world, has been handed over to the Gujarat police for further interrogation to verify his Facebook love story.

