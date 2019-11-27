Indian Constitution Day observed in Saudi Arabia

By | Published: 5:30 pm

Jeddah: The children are born and brought up in an alien country yet they are deeply connected to back home India. In a day and age where most of teenage children busy themselves on social media or online games, but the NRI children have shown great interest in social fabric of India and its constitution, this was reflected on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia when Indian constitution day was observed.

Many young students of various Indian schools have presented their thoughts on Indian constitution and its drafting committee chairman Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing a gathering of NRIs on the occasion of the Constitution day, Indian Consul General Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh said that Indian Constitution accorded people civil rights which were very forward looking for the time when it was adopted.

He said that constitution was not merely a bunch of document to be kept at bookshelf but practical document that ensures justice and equality of all of its citizens without caste or creed.

Consul General said that drafting committee of Indian Constitution under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar also laid out the roadmap to achieve the aspiration of social justice in India and also path towards nation building and knowledge empowerment.

The Indian Constitution was not typeset or printed but was handwritten and calligraphed in both English and Hindi and the original copies of the Constitution could be seen in the Library of the Parliament of India, Sheikh told audience.

Various competitions held where large number of NRI students participated, prizes were distributed to winners. Consul Dr. Md. Aleem presided over the event and Arab Yoga Foundation Chairperson Dr. Nouf Al Marwai also spoke on the occasion.

A documentary ‘Mooknayak’ on the life and work of Dr. Ambedkar was also screened on the occasion.

