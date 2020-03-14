Indian Consulate in New York launches COVID-19 helpline

By | Published: 4:11 pm 6:04 pm

New York: The Indian Consulate in New York has launched a COVID-19 travel helpline, in iview of the New Delhi governments guidelines about travel to the country and suspension of all visas till April 15.

The helpline was launched to help people facing issues such as expiring American visas, denials of H-1B visas and Indian citizens with minor children who are US citizens having to travel back due to compelling reasons, The American Bazaar said in a report on Friday.

“In view of travel advisory issued by government of India regarding travel to India due to global COVID-19 pandemic, following phone numbers may be used to reach Consulate General of India, New York for any assistance/clarification,” the Consulate said in a message posted on its website.

While any voluntary travels were being cancelled or postponed by people to stay safe, many others were worried about unavoidable situations, the report said.

Those who may be facing any immigration related issues or are challenged with a need to travel during these extraordinary times are advised to reach out to their respective embassies, it added.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency “to unleash the full power of the federal government” against the outbreak in the country and that up to $50 billion will be available to states and territories to meet the challenge.

The declaration came as the number of coronavirus cases in the US hit 1,800 with 41 deaths.