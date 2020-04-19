Indian doctor dies of Covid in Muscat

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:36 pm

Jeddah: An India doctor who had served more than four decades to numerous people from Hyderabad and rest of the country as well as from South Asia has succumbed to coronavirus on Friday in Oman.

Dr P Rajendran Nair, 76, died on Friday at the Royal Hospital, according to PM Jabir, secretary of Indian Social Club and friend of the late doctor. It was not clear as to how Dr Nair contracted the deadly virus. Dr Nair was the most popular doctor among the expats hailing from Hyderabad, according to Dr SM Wasifuddin of Deccani Wing of Indian Social Club in Muscat.

Hailing from Kerala, Dr Rajendran Nair, had worked at the Abu Hani Medical Clinic in Ruwi. He was the most common face of a doctor among the expatriates. He treated numerous foreign workers from South Asia region and used to charge very low consultation fee, which was affordable for many.

Dr Nair’s death was mourned by Indian community in Muscat. His death has shocked NRI community in the Sultanate amid growing concerns with Covid-19. Oman has registered a total of 1,180 cases and six deaths as of Saturday.

The Indian community organisations under umbrella the of Indian Social Club is offering volunteer services to many poor workers in the capital Muscat and other parts of the Sultanate where Deccani wing, a Hyderabadi community organisation volunteers in forefront, said Wasifuddin.

