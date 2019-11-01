Indian drug market will soon rule the world: Dr VG Somani

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that the pharmacy industry had grown manifold in the country, Dr VG Somani, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), said India’s drugs market share in the world is 40 per cent including in the US, Europe, Japan and Africa.

Addressing the Second National Pharmaceutical Sciences Congress-2019 held at St Peter’s Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences under the aegis of Indian Association of Colleges of Pharmacy here on Friday, he said there was a huge demand for pharmacy students with governments proactively encouraging start-ups in the field. He urged students to become young entrepreneurs. He also asked students to compete with changing medical technologies in the digital era.

Dr B Suresh, president, Pharmacy Council of India, said in the times of regulatory challenges at national and international levels, students must make up their minds whether to choose industry or academic research or skill development.

He said doing away with the regular submission of thesis at graduate (B Pharm level) or postgraduate course (M Pharm level) wass better and instead replace it with the appropriate mechanism in the form of industrial research.

Madan Mohan Reddy, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma, said that pharmacist’s role was bigger than that of doctors as he was involved every step in the recovery of patients’ health.

Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharath Botech International Limited, said that there was plenty to explore in the pharma research and spoke in detail about CAR-T cell therapy.

Welcoming the guests, T Jayapal Reddy, chairman, St Peters Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, said that pharmacy was contributing to nearly 12 to 15 per cent of India’s economy and would increase further. The Congress is coinciding with the silver jubilee celebrations of the Institute.

Around 1,700 delegates from various pharmacy colleges across India, enrolled as the participants in the two-day Pharmaceutical Congress. More than 400 posters will be presented by the pharmacy students on second day of event and the winners will walk away cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Dr A Ramkishan, Dy Drug Controller of India, New Delhi, Dr TV Narayana, president Indian Pharmaceutical association, T Bala Reddy, founder chairman St Peters Educational Institutions, N Narayan Reddy, secretary and correspondent, St Peter’s Institutions attended the programme.

