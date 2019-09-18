Indian football growing in right direction: La Liga MD

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India said football in India is growing in the right direction and expressed the desire to be a part of it. “Football is the second most followed sport in the country in terms of viewership. We are excited about the growth of ISL in the country. We have a total of 3.7 million Indian followers on Facebook. We are planning to expand our presence in India,” he said.

Cachaza was speaking on the sidelines of the La Liga launch event held in the city. He outlined La Liga’s strategy for India in the near future. “We are planning to generate regional content in Hindi and Bengali. There is a full team dedicated to Indian market which is taking care of our operations,” he revealed.

Talking about the new plans in place for the new season, he said the league has formed a deal with Facebook to live stream all the matches online. “Indian football fans can watch all the action live and exclusive that too free of cost from their mobiles and computers through Facebook Watch. This service is available in Indian sub-continent for now,” Cachaza added.

The new season of La Liga offers new broadcasting techniques such as Goal-line camera, 360 degree replays and live player stats to elevate the viewing experience.

Gary Udhwani Motiram, Delegate India in an interactive session, informed that La Liga features a total of over 500 players from 53 countries and enjoys the top position in the UEFA rankings.

