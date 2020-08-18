Indian footwear brand launches campaign to support girl education

By | Published: 1:23 pm

New Delhi: Every child has a dream and every dream deserves a chance to live, believes Laksheeta Govil, founder of footwear brand Fizzy Goblet.

Govil has launched an initiative with the NGO Nanhi Kali where every limited edition gift box purchased by a girl will secure an education opportunity for another girl child for an entire year.

Each gift box will contain a shoe of as per choice, a pair of slippers, and a tote bag in a special one of a kind print. And while one receives all of these goodies in the comfort of their home, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Nanhi Kali towards education.

“The education of a child, especially a girl child is the first major step towards real change in India,” says Laksheeta who has been associated with the NGO for many years.

The world around us is changing at an unprecedented scale. School closures, particularly in the economically weaker sections of society due to crises like these, significantly increase the dropout rates amongst girls. While boys are likely to get back to school, some girls may never return because they are forced to work, take up caregiving responsibilities or worse, marry early, she says.

“Together let us empower beautiful minds to dream and live their dreams and forge real change for generations to come. Because that is the power of communities coming together to make a difference,” says Govil while she and her team take a pledge of #Girlssupportgirls.