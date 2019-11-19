Indian held in Pakistan missing since 2017

By | Published: 1:08 pm

Hyderabad: Mydam Babu Rao, father of software engineer Mydam Prashant, who was arrested by the Pakistan police along with one Darilal from Madhya Pradesh for illegally entering the country, said his son had slipped into depression after failing in love with his friend and was missing for more than two years.

“Prashant could have left the country in search of his friend who is in Switzerland but landed in Pakistan,” Rao said, quoting media reports.

He said his son went missing since April 2017 and the family came to know about him only after his video surfaced in media after being arrested by the Pakistan police.

He and his family are going to New Delhi to meet the officials of Ministry of External Affairs seeking their intervention to bring back their son safely to India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter