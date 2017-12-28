Hyderabad based Indian Immunologicals launches canine vaccine

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:18 pm 6:22 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, launched India’s first “nasal vaccine against dreaded Parvo virus” for dogs. Branded as Megavac-P Nasal, the vaccine will protect pups as young as 4-6 weeks old. It is an intranasal vaccine containing live attenuated canine Parvovirus grown in cell culture. Hitherto only an injectable vaccine was available for vaccination against Parvo virus.

Speaking on the launch, Dr K Anand Kumar, MD, IIL, said, “IIL through its research is constantly looking forward to developing products with alternate delivery mechanisms that will enhance safety, efficacy and more importantly customer convenience and ease of administration.”

Canine parvovirus (CPV) infection in dogs has been associated with outbreaks of acute gastroenteritis characterised by bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, depression, leukopenia, pyrexia, dehydration, with very high mortality rate. Puppies below six months of age are severely affected and adult dogs having inadequate immunity suffer from the disease. Interference of maternal antibodies, long survival rate of the virus in the environment, high infectious /contagious nature of the virus and susceptibility of the pups and weak animals are the factors that propagate the disease.

Contaminated surroundings especially in kennels make it a difficult disease to control. Mortality rates are very high in affected dogs. Effective immunisation is essential for the protection of the individual pet and the decrease of virus population. Live attenuated vaccines are currently used worldwide affording prolonged immunity that would confer protection against disease.

Some of the important advantages are that the vaccine is administered at the source of natural infection (nasal cavity), provides fast immune response leading to superior protection against disease-causing pathogens, safe, long-lasting and broad protection, less likely to cause allergic reactions and higher safety. It is extremely convenient to use the intra nasal vaccine than the injectable vaccine.

Above 10 per cent of adult dogs suffer from Parvo, more than 30 per cent dogs between 4-6 months of age and more than 55 per cent for pups less than three months age. This is more prevalent in stray dogs. India has above 30 million dog population which includes an estimated 10 million pets. Hence Parvo is a serious disease in canines.

Indian Immunologicals is a human anti-rabies vaccine manufacturer in India and indigenously developed country’s first tissue culture rabies vaccine- Abhayrab. IIL introduced vaccines to prevent several zoonotic diseases and are currently being marketed in the country. The latest one is a vaccine (CYSVAX) for Porcine Cysticercosis, a zoonotic disease that potentially causes epilepsy in humans. Vaccinating pigs against Porcine Cysticercosis can help significantly reduce the incidence of epilepsy in humans.