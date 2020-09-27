Indian man gets 6 months in UAE jail on molestation charge

The officials scanned the location and arrested the accused, whom the victim identified.

By | Published: 4:22 pm

Dubai: A 40-year-old Indian man has been sentenced to six months in jail for molesting a woman here, according to a media report. The incident was reported to Dubai Police in June, the Gulf News reported.

At about 10 am, two patrol officers reached the scene at Bur Dubai. They found the victim weeping.

“She was terrified and told us that she was exercising when the defendant approached her and told her that she is beautiful. He then touched her breast and escaped,” the Gulf News quoted one of the patrol officers as saying.

The officials scanned the location and arrested the accused, whom the victim identified. “He admitted to touching the woman because he said he liked her beautiful and agile body. He kept apologising, but we noticed that he was drunk,” the policeman said.

The man was charged with consumption of liquor and sexual abuse. The Dubai Court of First Instance ruled the accused would be deported after completion of his sentence.

The court order can be appealed against in the next 15 days. The name and other details of the accused were not mentioned in the report.