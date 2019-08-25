Indian mission in Dubai repatriates 100 distressed sailors

By | Published: 1:16 pm

Dubai: A total of 100 distress sailors were repatriated to India in the last six months, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has revealed.

Till July 31 this year, the consulate has provided air tickets to about 375 people from the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF).

“The consulate has helped repatriate the mortal remains of 52 people, helped 28 medical cases and provided subsistence to more than 600 workers. In all these activities, we receive great cooperation from local authorities,” Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul told the Khaleej Times on Saturday.

The Consulate has also worked day and night to help victims and families of the 12 Indians who died in the tragic Eid bus accident.

Following negotiations by the Federal Transport Authority, the Consulate and the charity Mission to Seafarers, the sailors were repatriated in different batches after their company, Elite Way Marine Services, agreed to pay part of their pending salaries.

One of them include the crew of Tamim Aldar had lived in horrific conditions without food, clean drinking water and air conditioning since 2017.

Vikas Mishra, a survivor said: “It was tough to survive. But, it was tougher for my family who depended on my income. My father is a farmer. Without my salary, he had to sell part of his land to fund his treatment and to send my kids to school. For now, the worst days are over.”