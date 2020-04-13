Indian missions in Gulf flooded with help calls with Covid-19 concern

By | Published: 5:37 pm

Jeddah: Amid growing infection cases of COVID-19, NRI workers living in Gulf region are reaching out to Indian missions in large number with their concerns. Indian missions in the region remain closed owing to longer curfew hours, yet they are made available to the diaspora around the clock.

The Ministry of External Affairs is paying special focus on Gulf region in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Indian missions in Riyadh and Jeddah are flooded with phone calls and messages on social media platforms from Indian community seeking help to prevent and protect themselves from the pandemic.

“We have received so far 550 phone calls from Indian workers and some thousands of messages on social media platforms”, said Indian Consul General Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh.

Speaking to “Telangana Today” on Monday, the diplomat said that consulate has been receiving wide range of calls starting from, seeking help to relocate accommodation of workers, medical assistance, food to flying back home.

The Indian mission is been paying full attention to each and every call it received and was reaching out the parties concerned including Saudi employers and also government authorities in the context of COVID-19.

Noor Rahman Sheikh said that consulate swung into action when it received call from an Indian worker who informed that a colleague of him was sick and having symptoms of coronavirus. It was found that 11 of his room mates were infected only after medical examination, with the intervention of the consulate.

He said that some Umrah pilgrims remain stranded due to suspension of flights.

When asked, consul general told that the mortal remains of Indian nationals not able to repatriate back home owing to flight suspension. Noor Rahman Sheikh added that consular tours to different provinces suspended and other routine work at mission also reduced besides closing passport service centers. The consul general told that with the help of NRI community organizations consulate providing relief efforts to some of Indian workers, whose employers become insolvent, in the region.

