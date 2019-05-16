Indian National Anthem played at F3 race

By | Published: 7:58 pm

In a historic moment for all Indians, the arena of Formula 3 resounded with the Indian national anthem as Mumbai boy Jehan Daruvala took away the coveted trophy in the inaugural round of the all-new FIA Formula 3 Championship in Barcelona.

The win came after much struggle on the part of Daruvala who had some issues in the first two races at the event. Once the issue was narrowed down to the clutch, the Prema car was worked on overnight to find a solution. The changes turned into a success, with Daruvala sprinting past Niko Kari from second in the race to move into the lead position.

The Indian National Anthem was played at the Spanish F1 Grand Prix event. The F3 race is one of the support events to F1 race. Jehan drove as a Prema driver in the race. In 2017, he became the first Indian since Narain Karthikeyan to win a Formula 3 race when he triumphed in the European F3 series on his way to second in the championship’s rookie standings.