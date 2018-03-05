Indian ODI captain Mithali Raj bats for TB-Free India

By | Published: 11:20 pm 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Indian ODI captain Mithali Raj on Monday batted for a nation free of Tuberculosis (TB) in the near future.

Releasing a multi-lingual poster for TB Awareness Programme by Indian Development Foundation (IDF) on the occasion of the upcoming World TB Day, which falls on March 24, the 35-year-old veteran said people should make use of free medication and treatment for TB, which is provided by the State health authorities.

The top cricketer said technology should be leveraged to eradicate the disease. “Technology has helped our sport a lot and it should also help eradicate the disease. People also should be aware of the disease and take precautions,” she said. IDF’s CEO Narayan Iyer said over 5,000 people were being affected with TB every day in the country.

“WHO has set 2030 as a target to eradicate TB. With massive awareness about TB, we can achieve that much before i.e. by 2025. We are distributing posters in nine Indian languages to create awareness,” he said. The volunteers of IDF will visit schools and distribute the TB posters and talk about the ailment among the students, he added.