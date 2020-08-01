 Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan returns to training

By | Published: 12:15 pm

Hyderabad: After a few cricketers like Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara and others took to training recently, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan finally returned to training. The southpaw took to twitter to share a video from this training where he was seen batting.

He wrote, “Keeping the intensity going love the sound of the bat on the ball,” along with the video where he showed his touch. He timed the balls to perfection with lofted shots over long on, flick shots, reverse-sweeps, cover drives and much more.

Shikhar Dhawan has been very active on social media during the lockdown period posting different videos to keep his fans busy. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad player will now represent his home team Delhi Capitals from this season when IPL kickstarts in UAE.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .