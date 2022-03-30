Indian origin Dr P Raghu Ram bestowed with prestigious OBE of UK

Hyderabad: Director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases and Founder CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, Dr. P. Raghu Ram, has become one of the youngest surgeons of Indian origin to be conferred with Officer of the Most Excellent Order of British Empire (OBE).

The OBE award to Dr Raghu Ram was bestowed by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, who represented Queen Elizabeth II during a glittering investiture ceremony, held on Wednesday at the Windsor Castle in London.

OBE is the second highest ranking of the British Empire award that has been conferred in recognition of Dr Raghu Ram’s “outstanding services towards improving breast cancer care and surgical education in India and to UK/India relations.” It featured in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II’s 2021 New Year’s Honours list. Instituted in 1917, the Queen’s Honours are amongst the most prestigious awards worldwide, a press release said.

Dr Raghu Ram is also one of the youngest recipients of the prestigious Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy National awards conferred in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

“I am deeply grateful to her Majesty, The Queen for conferring this high honour. Over the past 15 years, I have strived to replicate the best of British practices in my motherland and feel immensely proud to have been a ‘living bridge’ between the UK and India,” Dr Raghu Ram said after receiving the OBE.

