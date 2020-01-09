Indian pace bowlers breaking new barriers in world cricket

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: That 27-year-old Navdeep Saini clocked 152.1 in the second T20 match against Sri Lanka in Indore is a chilling prospect for Indian pace bowlers. This could not have been imagined say a few years ago although Javagal Srinath, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav had clocked above 150 in the past. But it is a reality where Indian pace bowlers can terrorise a batsman with sheer pace. The South Africans got a bitter dose of medicine in their 3-0 whitewash recently. The likes of Mohd Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma constantly had the South African and later on Bangladesh batsmen hopping. This is something of a new phenomenon.

Captain Virat Kohli along with Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun have one message to the world that Team India is ready with a battery of fast bowlers who could pose a threat in any conditions. India is no more relying on spinners and it is the pace bowlers who will call the shots, either here or outside the country.

It is not an overnight success story. Arun had been working with these pace bowlers since the NCA days in Bengaluru. Once he took over as bowling coach of the Indian team, he took the Indian pace bowlers one step further before making it the most lethal attack of the world. Although it is not fair to be compared with West Indies pace battery of Michael Holding, Andy Robers, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall, Colin Croft, Patterson and others, these Indian pace bowlers mean business.

Perhaps Australia could be the only other country that could challenge India in pace attack now what with the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchel Starc, James Pattinson, Jose Hazelwood in their ranks. That is the reason, Aussie captain Tim Paine is expecting a mouth-watering clash in the Test series this November Down Under. In the 2018 last series, where for the first time ever Kohli’s men won Test series, India won through the pace quartet of Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and Umesh Yadav. In the coming series in November, Saini could be added to the squad with others like Hyderabad’s Mohd Siraj waiting in the wings. The Aussies will be wary of the Indian attack and that is the reason it will be the batsmen who will hold the key as the technique, temperament and skills will be tested to the full.

Siraj, who had bowled with good pace against Kerala in the recent Ranji Trophy match, said Indian pace bowlers are a threat to any team in the world. “It is a lovely sight to see Indian pace bowlers in full flow. We as a young fast bowlers learn from Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and Umesh. We are following in their footsteps,’’ he said.

In fact, the lean and wiry Saini, who had delivered a perfect yorker to clean up Danushka Gunathalika in Tuesday’s match, said he learnt it from Bumrah. “Whenever I have heard Bumrah talk about bowling his yorkers, he always talked accuracy when you try to bowl the ball,” Saini said.

Former Hyderabad swing bowler P Jyothi Prasad thinks the present day Indian pace bowlers have mastered the skills of fast bowling. “Bowlers like Bumrah, Umesh, Shami bowl with good swing and pace. Even the bouncers and yorkers are sometimes unplayable. It is something that excites Indian cricket. Now the young bowlers want to emulate these bowlers,’’ he said.

Prasad further added that there is good bench strength and the team does not feel the absence of any injured bowler. “We saw in the South African series, Umesh, Shami and Ishant rose to the occasion in the absence of the injured Bumrah. Then we see Deepak Chahar taking the role of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and now Saini and Shardul Thakur fitting in perfectly for Bhuvi and Chahar, who are now both injured.’’

