Indian pacers: Fast and fury

By | Published: 12:00 am 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The sight of Indian pace bowlers peppering the South African or West Indies batsmen is something which could not be dreamt of a few years ago. But times have changed. When Umesh Yadav let go a vicious bouncer that felled the South African opener Quinton de Kock in the recent home series it had former Indian left arm spinner SL Venkatapathy Raju jump with joy.

“It is a return compliment. I still remember the 1995-96 series in South Africa when we were subjected to a flurry of bouncers. It is reversal of fortunes now and when South African batsmen were seen hopping against the trio of Umesh Yadav, Mohd Shami and Ishant Sharma, it was a pleasing sight. The Indian pacers have come of age. It is easily the best pace attack in the world at present. Their skills with the ball have left a big impact. These Indian pacers are fast and aggressive. They can perform both in India and outside the country,” said Raju, who is now a part of the Telugu commentary team for Star Sports.

Raju gave full credit to skipper Virat Kohli and coaches Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun for backing their fast bowlers. “In the past, any series in India would mean spin-oriented wickets. The spinners were to play a big role in any home series win. But now the story is different. Kohli and Shastri have gone for wickets that would help the fast bowlers also. That the Indian pacers are calling the tune is a tribute to the team management,” said Raju.

Raju further added that India do not have services of their best fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah but this trio of Umesh, Shami and Ishant have delivered the goods for Kohli’s team. “It is all about bowling at the right areas and Bharat Arun has been working consistently. They have used their pace and length perfectly. Their control over the ball is amazing but it is the intensity that has left a lasting impression in the last 20 months. They are running in hard and hungry to take wickets. They complement each other,’’ said Raju.

The former Test spinner said if Kapil Dev was master of swing in the past it was the advent of Javagal Srinath who showed that the Indians too can bowl fast. “Kapil, Prabhakar Sharma, Srinath, Zaheer Khan were pioneers of fast bowling but this bunch of fast bowlers are something different. They are fearsome like the West Indies pace bowlers. We should not compare with those West Indian greats but Bumrah, Shami, Umesh and Ishant have made a strong statement with their show. In fact, many countries will be in dilemma whether to prepare a bouncier and green wicket. The West Indies, Australia or South Africa got a taste of medicine already,” pointed out Raju.

Former fast bowler P Jyothi Prasad, who was one of the skillful swing bowlers in the 70s, said Bumrah, Shami, Umesh, Bhuvaneshwar or Ishant have formed a lethal pace attack. “They are running in aggressively. The Indians have finally mastered the art. They are moving the ball nicely. They are fast and accurate also. It is the length that is catching the batsmen in two minds,” said Prasad.

For Prasad, Bumrah is fearsome and dangerous like late Malcolm Marshal. “He possesses a unusual style of action. He is lightning quick and bowls perfect length deliveries that are just unplayable. He also has aggression. But what I like is his yorkers. It is deadly.”

Shami, according to Prasad, presents the seam perfectly. “His seam position is amazing. He is deceptively quick and can swing and seam the ball late. As far as Umesh is concerned, he has a lovely, rhythmic action. He is a joy to watch. Of late, he has developed his skills and swings the ball late with quick pace. Ishant has become a seasoned campaigner and has troubled the batsmen with late swing and bounce.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.