Indian pavilion takes center stage at Gulfood-2020

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 8:51 pm

Dubai: Indian merchants have been presenting a diverse array of food products, from Hyderabad’s Priya pickles to Alighar’s beef in Gulfood 2020, labelled as one of the world’s largest annual food and beverage show, in Dubai.

Over 5,000 exhibitors from 140 countries participating in the four-day event. More than 300 firms from India have been exhibiting their products in 4,500 square meters Indian Pavilion which was formally inaugurated by Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday.

With a major underlying theme of “Rethinking Food”, apart from the display stands of food manufacturers, exporters and importers, the exhibition has special sections to showcase innovation, nutrition, sustainability and flavours.

Spices, meat, beef and rice of India were mainly displayed. The government of India is being represented by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Tea Board India, Coffee Board India, Coconut Board of India and Cashew Export Promotion Council.

Apart of traditional cereals, edible fruits and nuts, coffee, tea, spices, vegetables, this year, Indian side has focused upon the quality of livestock of the country. It is noteworthy to mention that Telangana was in the forefront in the implementation of livestock development schemes in the country with a huge budget, which was more than the allocations made in the Union Budget for animal husbandry sector.

India’s food industry output is expected to reach USD 535 billion by 2025-26 and the country ranks first in milk, livestock, and millets production and second in fruits, vegetables and rice production. However, only two per cent of the fruits and vegetables and 35 per cent of the milk production is processed.

West Asia and Africa are the major markets for exports of agro products from India. UAE acts as a re-export centre for the West Asia, Africa and many trading companies operate there to specifically deal in the re-export market. Dubai plays a vital role in promotion of trade into this region. Gulfood, the annual event, is considered an ideal forum to reach stake holders.

