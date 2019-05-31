Indian Pharaoh for Bengaluru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 5:17 pm

Bengaluru: The S. Padmanabhan-trained Indian Pharaoh, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Speaker’s Trophy 1400 metres a handicap for horses, rated 60 and above, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Tio Rico 1, Andra King 2, Nawabzaadi 3

2. Sahara 1, Varcasva 2, Touch Your Destiny 3

3. Sea Of Cortez 1, Shiraz 2, Lightning Bolt 3

4. Areca Legend 1, Venus Bay 2, Sitara 3

5. Indian Pharaoh 1, Shesmyscript 2, Sakura 3

6. Manzoni 1, Harbour Sunrise 2, Yours Forever 3

Day’s Best: Tio Rico.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

