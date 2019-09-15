Indian railways to drop freight surcharge from Oct 1

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: To encourage freight customers and also boost the economy and industries, Indian Railways has decided to defer collection of a surcharge of 15 per cent on base freight during the busy season of traffic transportation between October 1 and June 30.

The incentive is aimed to enhance the loading in both long and short segment traffic and encourages loading through containers.

Usually, during October and June, a surcharge of 15 per cent is levied on the base freight which is known as busy season surcharge. Now, Railways have deferred a surcharge of 15 per cent except for commodities like iron ore and petrol, oil and lubricants.

Major commodities that are loaded in SCR are cement, clinker, coal, food grains and fertilisers. Now, all these commodities will be exempted from this surcharge and helps in capturing additional traffic to railways and also benefits freight customers, a press release said.

At present, railways is charging 5 per cent supplementary charge for loading mini rakes of 20 wagons composition and also rakes loaded to two different destinations. Now this has been waived off for loading mini rakes and two-point rakes. Over SCR zone, this helps in loading of smaller cargo sizes, cement, steel, food grains and fertilizers.

Pre-weigh bin system for weighment of goods traffic has been permitted in private sidings. This is expected to bring down the time for weighment and loading, and also bring in higher accuracy in it.

On SCR, there are 103 sidings for transporting commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, lime stone, dolomite and iron ore. Recently introduced pre-weigh bin system will help in reducing the detention time at siding for weighment and also helps in accurate loading, the release added.

