Indian Railways transports consignment of 51 trucks to Bangladesh

Dhaka: Indian Railways transported a consignment of 51 trucks to Bangladesh, Indian High Commission here on Tuesday said.

Engines of #IndiaBangladesh economic growth For the first time, Indian Railways transported automobiles – a consignment of 51 @TataMotors Ace Vehicles to #Bangladesh. They arrived via Benapole after traversing 1407 kms. pic.twitter.com/dEzc2zmHBi — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) July 28, 2020

“Engines of #IndiaBangladesh economic growth For the first time, Indian Railways transported automobiles – a consignment of 51 @TataMotors Ace Vehicles to #Bangladesh. They arrived via Benapole after traversing 1407 kms,” Indian High Commission said in a tweet.

A total of 51 Tata Ace trucks have been exported from Bareilly to Bangladesh (Benapole) via train, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had informed in a tweet on Sunday.

“From Bareilly to Bangladesh! 51 trucks exported from India to Bangladesh via Indian Railways. Railways is at the forefront to promote exports,” the tweet read.

Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post accounts for nearly a third of India-Bangladesh bilateral trade (USD 8.7 billion).

It is fully functional on both sides since this month after COVID related issues early on.