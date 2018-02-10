Indian ramps turn filmy

By | Published: 12:03 am 9:27 pm

Change is constant and fashion industry is no exception. Go back to good old days or recollect images you have in your memory of western ramps. Aren’t they completely opposite to what we have seen in recent years in the country?

Of course, fashion experts present on ramp what Indian audience would like to see but the question is, if these new experiments on the ramp are changing the concept of runway.

It is quite common that models who walk the ramp do not really have a smile on their face; they walk with an attitude which portrays unshakable personality but with Indian ramps, it is a bit different.

On Indian runways, however, actors have a huge role to play. Many of the famous actors walk the ramp as showstoppers for renowned designers which has brought more of Bollywood on ramp. Not only the known faces of the movie world are seen on the ramp flaunting fabulous collections but also the walking style, the expression of the models seemed to have changed over the years. And, it is very evident that the ramp has become quite filmy with performances and drama during the walk.

Talking about the changed scenario, fashion designer Anitha Sagar Tenali says, “Originally, models are not supposed to show any expression on the runway. But, the inclusion of a lot of stars in fashion shows has brought about a change. Out of 10, if nine shows have celebrities walking for them and one doesn’t opt for a celebrity, then that designer will get the least attention.”

This is why, this trend has become so popular, says the designer and adds that it also depends on how a designer wants to go about his/her brand. She also says that the public in the our country accepts the ‘filminess’ of fashion shows and if they are loving all the fun on the runway, there is no harm in doing it.

The recent Lakme Fashion Week is a great example of today’s shows. Here, the impeccable performance of Sushmita Sen and the romance between Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor stole the show.