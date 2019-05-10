Indian rural folk getting fat faster than urbanites

By | Published: 12:12 am 10:58 pm

Hyderabad:Contrary to the popular opinion that affluent families in urban centres struggle with obesity and overweight, a new nationwide study conducted by Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) revealed that Body Mass Index (BMI) of population in rural areas is rising at a faster rate compared to cities in India.

The NIN study is part of a global multi-country study led by Imperial College, London, and published in the prestigious journal ‘Nature’ on May 8. Globally, the study said rising rural BMI was the main driver of a variety of ailments among adults.

According to the Indian study, which was conducted by NIN, among 1.2 lakh people across all Indian States, the mean BMI among rural men and women in 1975-79 was 16.5 kg/m2 (kg denoting weight in kilograms and m2 denotes height in square metres). But, by 2012, the mean BMI among rural men and women in India increased to 18.5.

The study indicated that BMI was more among rural men and women in the two Telugu-speaking States by 2.6 kg/m. The rise in obesity and overweight in the last 33 years globally is due to increase in BMI in rural areas. “In the last decade or so, the lifestyle of people in rural areas has changed. There has been reduced agricultural work, changing eating habits because of access to subsidised rice and lack of physical labour. There was a time when

millets was the staple food, but now it has been replaced by subsidised rice,” explains Dr A Laxmaiah, Scientist G and head of Public Health Nutrition Division, ICMR-NIN, one of the writers of the global BMI study.

The researchers studied BMI of more than 112 million adults across urban and rural areas of 200 countries, involving a network of more than 1,000 researchers across the globe. It was found that from 1985 to 2017, BMI rose by an average of 2.0 kg/m2 in women and 2.2 kg/m2 in men globally, equivalent to each person becoming 5-6 kg heavier.

People are consuming low quality calories that do not have nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables nuts, milk etc. “This has become a major driver of obesity, stunting and anaemia. This is the right time to focus on nutrition security as well to halt the increasing disease burden in India,” said Dr R Hemalatha, Director, ICMR-NIN.

The study said rural areas have seen shifts towards higher incomes, better infrastructure, more mechanised agriculture, all of which bring numerous health benefits, but also lead to lower energy expenditure and more spending on low-quality processed food.

