Indian School of Business hosts Lord Mayor of London

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business hosted the Lord Mayor of London, Peter Estlin at its Hyderabad campus, to kickstart the school’s annual finance summit Artha, which is scheduled to take place on October 18 and 19, 2019.

Alderman Peter Estlin is the 691st Lord Mayor of the City of London and is focused on promoting digital innovation and smart cities, alongside the importance of digital skills. As a seasoned CA, he interacted with the students about his journey as an investment banker for 25 years.

He spoke on wider topics such as the importance of imbibing culture, having diverse teams, taking on risk, importance of having passion, ‘win or learn attitude’ and lifelong learning, need for building tomorrow’s city today, increasing access to fintech, open banking, bad loans situation, economic outlook and the impending impact of Brexit in India, and what it means for FDI flows across both the countries.

Artha, ISB’s student-run flagship finance event is slated to be a two-day event and will see engaging speaker sessions on relevant topics such as policy, mergers, and acquisitions, and venture capital, along with deliberations on future trends in fin tech, private equity, and the economy at the event. The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Discover, Decode and Disrupt’.

The Lord Mayor was accompanied by his delegation that included Andrew Fleming, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad.

Indian School of Business Ranks #7 Globally in the Forbes Best Business School 2019 Rankings

Global ranking

Indian School of Business (ISB) has secured the seventh position globally in the Forbes Best Business Schools 2019 rankings announced on Wednesday. ISB is the top-ranked B-School from Asia among those surveyed. The School has participated in Forbes rankings for the first time this year. The Forbes Best Business School rankings are announced every two years and rank the schools solely on their “5-year MBA gain.”

