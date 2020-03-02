Indian students’ dollar dreams soar

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Dollar dreams for Indian students in the United States of America continue to soar high. This is evident from the number of Indians getting into employment in the US.

According to the Open Doors 2019 report, 84,630 Indian students in the US have got into Optional Practical Training (OPT) in 2018-19, which is highest among the foreign students. China which sends the highest number of foreign students to the US for higher education however had 70,037 of its students take OPT in 2018-19.

The OPT is a temporary employment authorisation given to a student visa holder to work in their major area of study. Twelve months of OPT is given to international students before or after completing their academic studies. Foreign students who earn a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the US are eligible for 24 months extension of OPT.

The report reveals that number of Indian students opting for the OPT has increased by 9,240 in 2018-19 as against 75,390 in 2017-18. The Open Doors report is published by the Institute of International Education in partnership with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

According to the report, with 3,69,548 students in undergraduate, graduate, non-degree and OPT programmes, China remains the largest source of international students in the US in 2018-19, while India is in the second position with 2,02,014 students.

The number of Indian students moving to the US for higher education has gone up from 1,96,271 in 2017-18 to 2,02,014 in 2018-19 which translates to 2.9 per cent increase. And statistics show that the number of Indian students moving to the US universities has nearly doubled in the last six years from 1,02,673 in 2013-14 to 2,02,014 in 2018-19.

Majority Indian students are pursuing master’s degree programme in the US higher education institutions. As many as 90,333 Indians went for master’s programmes and 24,813 joined undergraduate courses in 2018-19.

According to the report, top US institutions hosting international students in 2018-19 includes New York University (19,605), University of Southern California (16,340), Northeastern University-Boston (16,075), Columbia University (15,897), and University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign (13,497) among others.

With 1,61,693, California has topped the US states in hosting international students in 2018-19. It is followed by New York (1,24,277), Texas (81,893) and Massachusetts (71,098).

