Indian travellers prefer new destinations: survey

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: More and more Indians are coming out of their comfort zones and travelling to newer destinations to experience their hobbies and unexplored interests.

However, interestingly the preference is still to explore new destinations as friends and family group and not as solo traveller, the survey from Travel Tours, a leisure travel brand of FCM Travel Solutions, said.

Dubbed as Outbound Travel Survey 2019, which comprised 1,200 respondents from across India between age group of 25 years and 65 years from across eight major Indian cities, including Hyderabad, said that beach holidays, the hottest trend last summer, has taken a backseat while adventure holidays came in second with a preference rating.

The survey found that South East Asia continued to be a preferred destination with the Indian outbound traveller followed by Middle East and South Asia. Interestingly, a majority of Indian travellers still prefer to save up before planning a holiday with only a small pool of respondents willing to opt for travel loans.