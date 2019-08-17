Indians in Michigan celebrate Independence Day

By | Published: 12:20 pm

Hyderabad: Indians living in Michigan and surroundings celebrated Independence Day with much fervour.

Several Indians came together in Downtown Detroit to celebrate the occasion and also declared their support to the government of India, its leadership and the historic decision on Article 370 in Kashmir.

According to reports reaching here, many Indians in Michigan got together at short notice to stand united and express solidarity and support the decision, holding placards that proclaimed their love for their country and for Kashmir as well. Some also held placards demanding an end to terrorism.

