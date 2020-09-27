Indians shun Covid fears as food orders surge

Delhi and Mumbai are nearing full recovery (95 per cent of pre-Covid) while metros such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are a tad behind the curve.

By | Published: 4:57 pm

New Delhi: If you are among those who are thrilled to once again see food delivery boys all around, or plan to visit a restaurant and does not get reservation or have to fight for one — as Covid-19 caseloads surge by nearly one lakh a day in India — mind you that this situation does not add up.

To a large population, the coronavirus fear is now over, as they scramble to start living their weekend lives the way they used to be in the pre-Covid era.

Plus, top fine-dining restaurants and five-star hotels — from Marriott International to Grand Hyatt — are now taking orders for gourmet food with curated menus and innovative packaging via online delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, delivering themselves from kitchen to your home.

Delhi and Mumbai are nearing full recovery (95 per cent of pre-Covid) while metros such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are a tad behind the curve (nearly 80 per cent of pre-Covid), according to a new Zomato report.

“Some cities such as Kolkata, Patna, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, and Siliguri have recovered completely and have exceeded pre-Covid levels,” said Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

According to Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to a rapid shift in consumer behaviour, and giving rise to an all-new ‘neo normal’ consumer.

“After months of being socially isolated and with an urge to break free, consumers are slowly pivoting from being overly-cautious to experimenting with online food delivery,” Ram told IANS.

According to Zomato, the ongoing IPL-13 season and the subsequent festival season will help rest of the metros and smaller cities to make a full recovery soon and resume growing over pre-Covid levels.