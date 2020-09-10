India’s Ambassador designate to Brazil calls on VP Venkaiah Naidu

“Shri Suresh K. Reddy, India’s Ambassador-designate to Brazil called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,” Official Twitter account of Vice President of India informed.

By | Published: 6:04 pm

New Delhi: Suresh K. Reddy, India’s Ambassador-designate to Brazil called on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Thursday.

“Shri Suresh K. Reddy, India’s Ambassador-designate to Brazil called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,” Official Twitter account of Vice President of India informed.

Suresh K Reddy has been appointed India’s next ambassador to Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in April.

The diplomat is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the ministry. An IFS officer of 1991 batch, Reddy is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry had added. (ANI)