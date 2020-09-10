India’s child mortality rate declined

Still the global burden of under-five deaths weighs most heavily on just two regions – sub-Saharan Africa and Central and Southern Asia.

India’s child mortality rate has declined substantially between 1990 and 2019, but the country, along with Nigeria, still accounted for almost a third of all under-five deaths last year, according to a new report which warned that COVID-19 pandemic threatens to undo decades of progress in eliminating preventable child deaths globally.

The ‘Levels & Trends in Child Mortality’ Report 2020 said that the number of global under-five deaths dropped to its lowest point on record in 2019 – down to 5.2 million from 12.5 million in 1990.

Though the report says, over the past 30 years, health services to prevent or treat causes of child death such as preterm, low birth weight, complications during birth, neonatal sepsis, pneumonia, diarrhoea and malaria, as well as vaccination, have played a large role in saving millions of lives, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major disruptions to health services that threaten to undo decades of hard-won progress toward eliminating preventable child deaths.

According to the new mortality estimates released by UNICEF, the WHO, the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the World Bank Group, the under-five mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) in India declined to 34 in 2019 from 126 in 1990.

The infant mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) in India declined from 89 in 1990 to 28 last year, with the country registering 6,79,000 infant deaths last year, a significant decline from 2.4 million infant deaths in 1990.

Still the global burden of under-five deaths weighs most heavily on just two regions – sub-Saharan Africa and Central and Southern Asia. These two regions alone accounted for more than 80 per cent of the 5.2 million global under-five deaths in 2019, but they only accounted for 52 per cent of the global under-five population. These five countries were — Nigeria, India, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia.